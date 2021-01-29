EN
    12:37, 29 January 2021 | GMT +6

    New media law planned to be adopted next year - Kazakh Information Minister

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A new law on the media will be developed in the nearest future in Kazakhstan, Aida Balayeva, Information and Social Development Minister said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Speaking at the expanded session of the Ministry’s Board, Mrs Balayeva said that work is ongoing to elaborate new rules for the State information order as well as the adoption of a new law on the media.

    According to her, the aim is to form legislative mechanisms for a unified information policy of the country.

    She believes that this year the bill’s concept will receive a broader debate so as to develop and adopt the new media law in 2022.


