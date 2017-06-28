New media union established in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On the Day of Communication and Information Workers, a group of renowned media administrators and journalists of the country announced the creation of the Kazakhstan Media Union. The first meeting of the Union's founders was held the same day. Forbes.kz reports.

"The creation of this public organization is caused by the need to unite the participants of the information space into a consolidated professional community whose activities are aimed at strengthening the professional potential of journalists and the journalistic profession," the organization's statement reads.

Among the founders of the union are Armanzhan Baitasov, Yerlan Bekkhozhin, Yerlan Karin, Shamshidin Pateev, Nurtore Zhusip, Nurzhan Mukhmedzhanova, Batyr Kazybayev, Dana Ormanbayeva, Aidar Zhumabayev, Viktor Kiyanitsa, Mikhail Dorofeyev, Arman Shuraev, Beybit Alibekov and KazInform's Director General, Askar Umarov.

The organization plans to hold its first congress in September 2017, during which the members will elect the and discuss the main activities.