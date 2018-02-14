New member joins Majilis' Committee for Ecology

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Former head of the National Museum of the Republic of Kazakhstan Darkhan Mynbai has become a member of the Committee for Ecology and Natural Resources Management of the Majilis, Kazinform reports.

Speaker of the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament Nurlan Nigmatulin reminded that Darkhan Mynbai had just joined the Majilis.

Speaker Nigmatulin congratulated the newly elected member of the Committee at the session of the Majilis on Wednesday.



Mr. Mynbai was born in South Kazakhstan region in 1962. Throughout his career he served as Deputy Chairman of the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan, Head of the Secretariat of the Assembly at the Presidential Administration, deputy akim (governor) of South Kazakhstan region, Vice Minister of Culture and Information and Head of the Internal Policy Department of the Presidential Administration.



In 2012-2013 he was Minister of Culture and Information of the Republic of Kazakhstan. Prior to joining the Majilis, Mr. Mynbai was the head of the National Museum.