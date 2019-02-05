New member of Kazakhstan Accounts Committee named

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - By the Head of State's Decree, Ardak Tengebayev has been appointed as a member of the Accounts Committee for Control over Execution of the Republican Budget of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the press service of Akorda informs.

Ardak Tengebayev was born in 1971. He graduated from the Kazakh State Academy of Management with a degree in Accounting and Business Analysis in 1993 and Kainar University with a Law degree in 2002.

He began his career as a specialist at the Turgai office of KazAgroPromBank JSC in 1993.

In April 1997, he started working in tax authorities as tax inspector, sector leader, chief tax inspector, and head of the Tax Committee of Almaty.

From November 2012 through December 2016, Tengebayev held the position of a Deputy Minister of Finance of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Previously, he served as the Chairman of the State Revenue Committee of the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Kazakhstan.