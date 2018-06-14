EN
    18:03, 14 June 2018 | GMT +6

    New members added to Kazakhstan's Human Rights Commission

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - New members of the Human Rights Commission under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan have been appointed, Kazinform reports.

    The newly-appointed members were introduced by Chairman of the Commission Kuanysh Sultanov to the staff on Thursday.

    Madina Abylkassymova, Minister of labor and Social Protection of the Population, Bakytzhan Abdraimov, Chairman of the Trade Unions Federation, Serik Oraz, Supreme Mufti, and Saule Mektepbayeva, Secretary of the National preventive mechanism against tortures, were included into the Commission.

    The Secretary of State of the Republic of Kazakhstan coordinates the functioning of the Commission.

