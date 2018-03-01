New members of Nur Otan Party receive membership cards

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The presentation of Nur Otan Party membership cards has been held today, on the Day of the Party, in Astana, Kazinform cites the party's press service.

"Today experienced and new members of the Party participated in the ceremony. Extending greetings to the co-thinkers on a special day, First Deputy Chairman of the Nur Otan Party once again pointed out the key modernization tasks entrusted to every member of the Nur Otan Party by Head of State and Leader of the Party Nursultan Nazarbayev," the message says.

The first historic Congress took place nineteen years ago, on 1 March 1999, as the President of Kazakhstan was unanimously elected Chairman of the Nur Otan Party. This date is traditionally considered as the starting point of the country's leading political force. Over the years, the Party has made a great contribution to the accomplishment of the Head of State's tasks for the development of Kazakhstan and the improvement of the social situation.

The party membership ceremonies were held today all over Kazakhstan. For instance, 19 people from all walks of life joined the ranks of the Nur Otan Party in Astana.







Presenting the party cards to the new members, First Deputy Chairman of the Party Maulen Ashimbayev expressed confidence that in line with a new status they will be maximally accountable and will greatly contribute to the strengthening and development of the Party as the major conductor of the Head of State's policy.









"We should attract professionals, patriots, people who want to modernize our country and want to participate in the implementation of our party's agenda. It will be this kind of persons we will attract to the Party. We will support you and hope for productive, creative, successful work for the benefit of our Party, in the interests of the Republic of Kazakhstan," said Maulen Ashimbayev.



