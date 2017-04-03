EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:30, 03 April 2017 | GMT +6

    New MIC press secretary appointed

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Ministry of Information and Communications of Kazakhstan has appointed Anara Magzumova its new press secretary, CCS official representative Murat Zhumanbay said during a presser today.

    "I would like to introduce the new press secretary and head of the press service of the Ministry of Information and Communications of the Republic of Kazakhstan Anara Magzumova", he said.

    This position was previously held by Arsen Bektasov.

     

    Tags:
    Appointments, dismissals Ministry of Information and Communications Appointments
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!