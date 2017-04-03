New MIC press secretary appointed

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Ministry of Information and Communications of Kazakhstan has appointed Anara Magzumova its new press secretary, CCS official representative Murat Zhumanbay said during a presser today.

"I would like to introduce the new press secretary and head of the press service of the Ministry of Information and Communications of the Republic of Kazakhstan Anara Magzumova", he said.

This position was previously held by Arsen Bektasov.