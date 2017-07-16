New micro-district to appear in Turkestan

SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM - A new micro-district will soon appear in ancient Turkestan, Kazinform reports.

According to the regional administration, in recent years the authorities adopted a number of comprehensive projects in order to further the development of the city. And in order to meet the needs of 30,000 citizens in housing and land, the new Otyrar micro-district is being built in the eastern part of the city.

As the akim of Turkestan Alipbek Userbayev noted, by the next year it is expected to build 20 multi-storey residential buildings and 150 cottages here. Akim also spoke about preschool and school facilities in the area saying that the authorities plan to solve this issue within the framework of a public-private partnership.

In the coming days, it is planned to start the construction of a kindergarten for 280 children in the micro-district. And the construction of a new school is planned to begin next year. There will also be a psycho-correctional center for children with 200 places in the area.

It should be noted that the new administrative center of the city will also be built on the east side.