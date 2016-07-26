New Military Doctrine enters into force in Belarus

MINSK. KAZINFORM - Belarus' new Military Doctrine has entered into force, law No. 412-3 "Concerning the approval of the Military Doctrine of the Republic of Belarus" of 20 July 2016 which was signed by the President and published on the National Legal Internet Portal on 26 July reads, BelTA has learned.

The provisions of the new Military Doctrine rely on the results of evaluation of the military and political situation in the world, including in the European region, the mid-term development forecast, research concerning the armed protection of Belarus, the existing experience of military development and ensuring military security. They are specified in the country's defense plan.



"By announcing the defense-oriented Military Doctrine, the Republic of Belarus proceeds from that fact that it does not have enemies among other countries. The Republic of Belarus condemns any military conflict as a means of implementing policy and is committed to the principle of peaceful regulation of arguments. At the same time, the Republic of Belarus will protect its national interests using all available tools, including military force, and reserves the right to pass a complex of preventive measures of strategic deterrence to prevent an invasion and neutralize an internal armed conflict. The use of military force is viewed as a last resort after all political, diplomatic, legal, economic, information, ideological, and other measures of ensuring military security have been exhausted," the legal act reads.



It was reported that the new Military Doctrine was passed by the House of Representatives of the Belarusian National Assembly on 16 June 2016 and approved by the Council of the Republic on 30 June 2016. It takes into account such phenomena as hybrid warfare and color revolutions. The passing of the document was necessitated by the changes in the military and political situation in the world, the character of military warfare, modern trends in the development of the Belarusian state, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.