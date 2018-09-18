New Minister of Finance named

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Alikhan Smailov has been named as the new Minister of Finance of the Republic of Kazakhstan in accordance with the decree of the President, Kazinform has learnt from primeminister.kz.

Born in 1972, Mr. Smailov is a graduate of the Al-Farabi Kazakh State National University and the Kazakh Institute of Management, Economics and Forecasting under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.



Alikhan Smailov worked as the Chairman of the Statistics Agency in 1999-2003, in 2009-2014. He also held the posts of the Vice Minister for Foreign Policy in 2003-2006, the Vice Minister of Finance in 2006-2009.



Prior to the appointment he served as the Assistant to the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.