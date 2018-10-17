BISHKEK. KAZINFORM Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov signed a decree according to which Chyngyz Azamatovich Aidarbekov has been appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic, the press service of the President reported.

41 years old Aidarbekov earlier served as Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Japan, Kazinform learnt from Kabar.