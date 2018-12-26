New Minister of Foreign Affairs appointed

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Beibut Atamkulov has been appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Prior to the appointment he served as Minister of Defense and Aerospace Industry.



Chief of the Presidential Administration Asset Issekeshev introduced new Minister to the MFA staff.



Beibut Atamkulov was born May 19, 1964 in Alma-Ata region.



In 1986 he graduated from the Lenin Kazakh Polytechnic Institute. In 2000, he obtained his Cand.Sc. in Economics degree from the Saint Petersburg State University of Economics and Finance.



He began his career in 1985 as a furnace operator at a copper-smelting works of the A.P.Zavenyagin Norilsk Mining and Smelting Group.



From 1986 to 1991 he was a furnace operator, master, head master of a refining unit, chief engineer, deputy head of department of Chimkent Lead Plant.



From 1991 to 1995 he worked in the system of the Ministry of Foreign Economic Relations, as a Chief Specialist, Head of "Chermetexport" of "Kazmetalexport" Republican Foreign Economic Enterprise and as the First Deputy CEO of "Kazakhstan Sauda" Foreign Trade Company.



From 1995 to 1996 he was First Deputy CEO of "Karaganda Metallurgical Works" GC (Temirtau).



From 1996 to 2006 he was engaged in business.



From 2006 to 2007, Atamkulov served as a Counselor, Minister-Counsellor of the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the Russian Federation (Moscow).



From 2007 to 2008 he was Minister-Counsellor of the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the Islamic Republic of Iran (Tehran).



From 2008 to 2010 he worked as Consul General of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Frankfurt on the Main (Germany).



From 2010 to 2012 he served as the the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Malaysia, Indonesia, Brunei Darussalam and Philippines



From November of 2012 he was the Executive Secretary of the Ministry of Industry and New Technologies of the Republic of Kazakhstan



From August of 2014 to August of 2015 - Executive Secretary of the Ministry of Investment and Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan



From August of 2015 to October of 2016 - Governor of the South Kazakhstan Region



Since October of 2016 he was the Minister of Defense and Aaerospace Industry of the Republic of Kazakhstan.