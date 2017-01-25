New Minister of Healthcare named in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Yelzhan Birtanov has been designated as the Minister of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda's press service.

Earlier he held the post of Vice Minister of Healthcare and Social Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan.



Mr. Birtanov graduated from the Alma-Ata State Medical Institute, the Arizona State University and the Turan University.



His professional career began in Almaty city in 1994 where Mr. Birtanov worked as poison treatment specialist. In 1998-1999 he headed the Almaty city poison control center. He became the chief toxicologist of Almaty city and the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan in 1999. In 2005 he was designated as the director of the Republican State Enterprise "Healthcare Development Institute" under the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan.



In 2008-2010 he served as the Vice Minister of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan. Afterwards he was the Chairman of the Board of JSC "National Medical Holding" for three years. In 2013-2014 Mr. Birtanov was named as the adviser on medical issues at the Nazarbayev University.



In November 2015 Yelzhan Birtanov took up the post of the Vice Minister of Healthcare and Social Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan.