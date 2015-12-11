New ministry established in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - In order to implement a new model of public service and fighting corruption and in accordance with subparagraphs 3), 5) of Article 44 of the Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan, President of the Republic of Kazakhstan has signed a decree on forming the Ministry of Civil Service Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Akorda informs.

The new ministry will be the authorized body in the sphere of public service and fighting corruption. The ministry is aimed at the implementation of the new model of public service and prevention of corruption. In addition, the structure of the ministry will include the National Bureau of Anti-Corruption. Chairman of the National Bureau of Anti-Corruption shall be appointed and dismissed by the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.