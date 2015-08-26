ZHUKOVSKY. KAZINFORM - The new X-58USHK missile for Russia's fifth generation Sukhoi PAK FA fighter will exceed the speed of 3.5 Mach, CEO of Tactical Missiles Corporation (KTRV), which is developing these weapons, Boris Obnosov, told reporters on Wednesday.

"The X-58USHK missile for the fifth-generation fighter is at the final stages of development ... the flight speed will exceed 3.5 Mach," Obnosov said.

According to him, the missile will be placed inside the fighter's fuselage.

Obnosov said that the X-58USHK missile has a major export potential owing to its speed characteristics and small size.

The KTRV Corporation announced in early July the beginning of testing of a new anti-radar missile for the PAK FA fighter jet.

The Sukhoi PAK FA (Prospective Airborne Complex of Frontline Aviation) is a fifth generation fighter program of the Russian Air Force. The T-50 is the name of the prototype aircraft designed by Sukhoi for the PAK FA programme. The PAK FA is intended to be the successor to the MiG-29 and Su-27 in the Russian Air Force and serve as the basis for the Fifth Generation Fighter Aircraft being co-developed by Sukhoi and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) for the Indian Air Force.

PAK FA fighter first flew in 2010. The aircraft is expected to enter service in 2016, and serial deliveries will begin in 2017, Kazinform refers to TASS.

