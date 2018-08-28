New mosque opened in N Kazakhstan

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM - A new mosque has been opened in Petropavlovsk, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Sagandyk Zhanbulov is the project designer and chief architect. According to him, the architecture of the mosque is unique.

"There are Kazakh ornaments in its exteriors and interiors. The building was made in beige tones typical to steppe areas," the architect said.

The Governor of North Kazakhstan region, Kumar Aksakalov, and the Chairman of the Spiritual Board of the Muslims of Kazakhstan, Supreme Mufti Serikbay kazhy Oraz, attended the opening ceremony.





In his speech, the governor highlighted that opening the mosque in Petropavlovsk is a great event for the entire Muslim community in the region.

The mosque construction took almost four years. A 1.4-hectare land plot was allocated for the construction. The area of the building exceeds 2,700 square meters. The mosque is a three-level domed structure with a monumental portal and four minarets over 33 meters high.

In the adjacent area, there is a fountain and benches for visitors. The local authorities promise to build a small park near the mosque in the near future.