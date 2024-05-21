New movie about Akhmet Baitursynov to hit theaters

On May 23, a full-length feature film, "Songy ukim" ("The Last Sentence"), is scheduled for release in Kazakhstan. The film will recount the illustrious life of an elementary school teacher, who was held in high esteem by graduates of leading universities in the Russian Empire and Europe, as well as by the most brilliant representatives of the first wave of Kazakh intelligentsia, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the press service of the Ministry of Culture and Information of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The film's creators discuss how Akhmet Baitursynov developed the science of Kazakh language from scratch and was regarded as an equal by the most prominent Turkologists of the early 20th century. He preferred to be addressed simply as a teacher. Despite the challenges of life and the difficulties he faced, he remained consistent in his principles and beliefs.

The film also depicts the final moments of Baitursynov’s life, during which he consistently maintained the conviction that death could only claim his mortal body, but that his own essence would persist and endure.

The film was created by Folklore Media studio at the request of the Ministry of Culture and Information and with the support of the State Center for Support of National Cinema.

The film was shot in the cities of Almaty, Semey, and on the territory of the Almaty region, as well as in the Abai and Zhetysu regions.

The premiere of the historical drama "Songy ukim" is scheduled to take place in cinemas across the country on May 23, 2024.