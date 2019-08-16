EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    19:06, 16 August 2019 | GMT +6

    New MPs to join lower chamber of Kazakh Parliament

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Nur Otan Party has nominated new deputies to the Majilis, the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament, at the session of the Bureau of the Political Council of the party on Friday, Kazinform reports.

    Deputy Vice Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Gulshara Abdykalikova, actor Nurlan Alimzhanov, mayor of Ekibastuz Nurzhan Ashimbetov and Vice Minister of Information and Social Development Zhuldyz Omarbekova will join the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament.

    First President of Kazakhstan – Elbasy (Leader of the Nation) Nursultan Nazarbayev chaired the session of the Bureau which focused on a wide range of important issues, including preparations for the parliamentary elections period under the new election legislation.

