TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    14:57, 19 March 2019 | GMT +6

    New museum under construction in Turkestan region

    TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM - A new local history museum is being constructed in Sairam district of Turkestan region. The project cost totals KZT 86.5 million, Kazinform cites the governor's press service.

    Batyr Tulegenov, the site supervisor, informed that the construction works commenced in August 2018 and are expected to be completed in April 2019. There will be various valuable exhibits telling about the history of the district in the new museum.

