    13:49, 13 July 2018 | GMT +6

    New non-standard BUS stop appears in Astana

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Huge BUS letters appeared next to a bus stop in the Republic Avenue in Astana, Kazinform cites Press Secretary of Saryarka district of the capital Bibigul Abyddin.

    According to her, now the time spent waiting for one's bus in the Samal neighborhood will not be so tiresome. Here any passenger can relax and pass the time reading a book.

    "In our district, soon there will be another interesting thing as such," she shared on social media.

