New oil-&-gas field found in Atyrau region

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The reserves of light oil and gas have been found in Devonian deposits of subsalt upheaval and named "Ansagan", the RoK Energy Ministry reported.

"Ansagan field is located in Zhylyoi district of Atyrau region. The found oil-and-gas carrying layers are located relatively deeper than those in Tengiz field. The potential reserves are estimated to be high. The big scope of exploration work and the forecast hydrocarbon resources are to be confirmed», says the message.

According to the Energy Ministry, the big resource potential of subsalt deposits laying deeply in the specified territory promise high yields.

"We plan to carry out estimation work on Ansagan field and extended exploration drilling on the entire contract territory of Makast, Prorva and other fiends", the Ministry informed.