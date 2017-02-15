New opposition groups joined Syrian talks after Astana-1

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - New armed opposition groups have decided to join the Syrian negotiations after the first meeting in Astana, Kazinform refers to the head of the Russian delegation, Alexander Lavrentyev.

"I cannot but tell that the effect of Astana-1 ("The Astana process" on January 23-24) was quite remarkable because many new armed groups of the Syrian opposition have shown willingness to join this process, sign the agreement with the Russian side as the guarantor and to participate in building peace in the. This is very welcomed", - said Lavrentyev during the express briefing.

The delegation from Jordan which represents some members of opposition named "Southern Front" have acted as observers at today's meeting and will tomorrow. "I think that this is a very good signal for all those who hold weapon", - Lavrentyev noted.