New Orthodox Church construction begins in Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM A solemn ground breaking ceremony at the New Orthodox Church construction site took place today in the capital of Kazakhstan.

As the Kazakh Information and Social Development Minister Dauren Abayev said there, to date Russian Orthodox Church makes its contribution to strengthening of interfaith consent in the country and is a reliable partner of the state in promotion of interfaith accord.



Construction of the church will complete in three years.The project is being developed. It will be located near the Zhagalau residential area.