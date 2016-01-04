EN
    10:32, 04 January 2016 | GMT +6

    New outpatient clinic opened in Kyzylorda region

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The grand opening of a new outpatient clinic was held in Zhalagash village in Kyzylorda region on January 3, local authorities say.

    "The new clinic is expected to provide various services to approximately 250 patients a day. It is modernly equipped," akim (governor) of the region Krymbek Kusherbayev said at the ribbon cutting ceremony.
    It is worth mentioning that 33 medical facilities have been constructed and 22 medical facilities have been fully refurbished in the region over the past three years.

