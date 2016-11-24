New outpatient clinic opens doors in Zhambyl region

TARAZ. KAZINFORM - A new outpatient clinic has been opened in Karatau town, the administrative center of Talasskiy district of Zhambyl region, today, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"It should be noted that the outpatient clinic opens its doors on the threshold of the Day of the First President and the Independence Day of the Republic of Kazakhstan," said akim (governor) of the region Karim Kokrekbayev while congratulating residents of the district on the event and the upcoming holidays.



He pointed out that over 100 medical institutions have been opened in the region over the years of Kazakhstan's independence. "Of 100, 12 medical facilities were unveiled in Talasskiy district. Many apartment complexes are being renovated, water and gas supply are being restored. We do our best to make living here better," governor Kokrekbayev added.



One of the residents of Karatau town Sagadat Koilybayeva thanked local authorities for such ‘present'. She especially praised spacious and modernly equipped examination rooms.



According to the press service of the regional administration, construction of the outpatient hospital began in 2014. Corporation ZhilStroi-Taraz LLP was responsible for the project.





