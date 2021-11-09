New park unveiled in Karatau ahead of 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s Independence

KARATAU. KAZINFORM – New spot for spending quality time with family and going in for sport has appeared on the map of Karatau in Zhambyl region, Kazinform reports.

The new park built with the generous support of Kazphosphate LLC was unveiled in one of the microdistricts of the city.

Development and restoration of the single-industry cities is one of the important directions of Kazphosphate’s activity. It should be mentioned that the company employs about 600 workers in Karatau.

Attending the unveiling ceremony were leadership of Zhambyl region and residents of the city.

The park has something for everyone: children’s sports grounds, sports grounds for adults, a mini football pitch, a basketball playground, benches and more.

General Director of Kazphosphate LLC Nurkhan Nurlanov said it is very important that the company’s employees have good conditions to have rest and go in for sport. He promised the company will bring to life a number of social project in the future.