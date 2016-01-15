New Parliament to focus on implementation of anti-crisis measures, view

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Lesya Karatayeva, the expert of the Kazakhstan Institute for Strategic Studies (KazISS), believes that the dissolution of Majilis, the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament, and snap parliamentary elections are timely measures.

"It seems that the current world economic crisis is far from being over and the global development is quite unstable. It is up to the authorities and all branches of power, including the Parliament, to ensure the implementation of anti-crisis measures," Ms Karatayeva told Kazinform correspondent.

According to her, the sooner the chamber is dissolved, the sooner new deputies will start implementing those measures.

"Our parliamentarians should focus on the implementation of the institutional reforms and anti-crisis measures proposed by President Nursultan Nazarbayev," the expert added.