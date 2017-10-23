EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    13:56, 23 October 2017

    New parties may join Astana talks on Syria

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM New players may participate in the seventh international Astana meeting on Syria, Kazakhstan's Foreign Minister Kairat Abdrakhmanov told reporters on Monday, according to TASS.

    "I don't rule out such a possibility, everything depends on how the guarantor countries coordinate their activities," he said when asked if new parties could join the Astana talks.

    According to Mr. Abdrakhmanov, participants in the upcoming meeting will be known within a week.

    The sixth international meeting on Syria took place in the Kazakh capital on September 14-15. The parties finalized the establishment of all four Syrian de-escalation zones. The meeting involved the three guarantor countries of the Syrian ceasefire (Russia, Iran and Turkey), the Syrian government and armed opposition, as well as the United Nations Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura, while Jordan and the United States were present as observers.

    The sixth Astana meeting on resolving the Syrian conflict is scheduled to be held on October 30-31.

    Astana Middle East Ministries Ministry of Foreign Affairs Armed conflicts World News Terrorism Astana Syria talks Astana process (special project) Top Story
