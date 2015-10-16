New passenger terminal built at large airport in southern Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A new passenger terminal has been constructed at the Aulie-Ata international airport in Taraz city, southern Kazakhstan, Kazkommertsbank said.

The total cost of the project amounted to 1.425 billion tenge (277.05 tenge = $ 1). Some 800 million tenge of this amount were allocated by Kazkommertsbank. The bank has allocated the funds for seven years and a nominal interest rate of 6 percent per annum as part of the state program of the Damu Entrepreneurship Development Fund (the sixth tranche), trend.az reports. The new passenger terminal with an area of 6,800 square meters can serve the passengers of three flights (up to 600 passengers per hour) at the same time. The design capacity of the terminal is 650,000 passengers a year. The terminal was designed to make passengers as comfortable as possible with "fast-tracking" technology and was provided with modern equipment. The terminal has a restaurant, bars, boutiques, Duty Free shops, a medical center, VIP / CIP halls and so on. Moreover, there is a special large hall for transit passengers. Furthermore, 600 million tenge worth special equipment was purchased within the project with the funds from the Development Bank of Kazakhstan. The terminal has been constructed as part of the large-scale program for reconstruction of the airport. "We plan to create a multi-modal hub that will complement the hubs in Almaty, Astana and Karaganda," Daulet Khamzin, chairman of the board of directors of the Aulie-Ata international airport said. "For this purpose, we cooperate with logistics companies on cargo transportation via road and rail transport," he added. Founded in 2008, the Aulie-Ata international airport is located 15 kilometers away from the center of the Taraz city. In 2013, the airport runway was reconstructed, its length was increased to 3,500 meters and width to 60 meters. In addition, the lighting system was upgraded in accordance with the 2nd category of the ICAO (International Civil Aviation Organization). After the reconstruction, the airport runway is capable of receiving all types of modern aircraft without restrictions. After the final completion of reconstruction work it is planned to open direct flights from Taraz to Moscow, Aktau and Atyrau, as well as charter flights to Antalya and Dubai.