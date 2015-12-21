New passenger terminal of Astana airport to be constructed before EXPO-2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - It is planned to construct a new passenger terminal at the international airport of Astana before the international exhibition EXPO-2017, this has been announced during

a press conference in Central Communications Service by Askar Mamin, president of JSC "NC"Kazakhstan Temir Zholy". He stressed that in the framework of Nurly Zhol program it is planned to build a new passenger terminal at the international airport of Astana which will allow increasing the capacity from 3 to 7 million passengers a year. Mr. Mamin noted that this year Astana will be visited by more than 3.5 million passengers. It is almost a full load of the existing airport. According to the press service of Kazakhstan Temir Zholy, at the moment the company is laying the foundation of the building of the passenger terminal, installing external engineering networks, devices and lighting equipment. In addition, the company has already completed the construction of a new apron for aircraft parking. The project is planned to be commissioned in March 2017. The aim of the new terminal is to increase the capacity of the airport to meet growing passenger traffic.