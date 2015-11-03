EN
    12:55, 03 November 2015 | GMT +6

    New perinatal center unveiled in Atyrau

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM - A new perinatal center was unveiled in Atyrau this week, 24.kz reports.

    The new center is housed at the former regional maternity hospital that was reconstructed and modernly equipped. The new center has 16 rooms intended for delivering the developmental care to premature infants. Note that Atyrau has one of the highest rates of premature births in Kazakhstan. "The center opens new opportunities," said deputy chief physician Askar Kenzhegaliyev, commending modern equipment at the center.

    Tags:
    Regions Atyrau region Healthcare Coronavirus News
