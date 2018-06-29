New plant to produce 50,000 tons of salt a year

TARAZ. KAZINFORM Zhambyl region launches new production lines under the 20 facilities by the 20th anniversary of Astana nationwide campaign, the governor's press service informs.

A solemn opening ceremony of the Assyl Tuz (Golden Salt) salt refinery took place in Sarysu district. The project included into the business support program of the region is worth KZT 710 mln. Its capacity is 50,000 tons of salt a year. The plant provides 75 new workplaces.



Eight kindergartens, four sports and recreational complexes, the second stage of the solar electrical plant, a salt refinery, a shop floor at the milk processor, a rural history museum, an outpatient clinic, a high-rise apartment house, an agricultural cooperative will be built there under the 20 facilities by the 20th anniversary of Astana nationwide campaign.