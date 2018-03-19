New platform for ethnic media being created in Kazakhstan

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The Assembly of the People's of Kazakhstan has had a national conference with participation of ethnocultural association to discuss the new draft law of the Kazakh People's Assembly and implementation of the President's Five Social Initiatives and preparation for the next session. One of the central points was digitalization of ethnic media, Kazinform reports.

On March 1 the Assembly launched a new multimedia portal - a historical map "the People of Kazakhstan". According to deputy chairman Leonid Prokopenko, the portal is a new platform for ethnic media.





"They will have their own pages on the portal which offers different features like studio recording and live transmission. Ethnic media has come to a new level of the country's information space. In June the new team of the multimedia portal will start working at full capacity," Leonid Prokopenko said.



Also the Assembly is now engaged in preparation of important documents.





"The Assembly of the People's of Kazakhstan always supports the efforts of the President who always takes a weighed and strategic approach towards his decisions and proposals. The ethnic associations support the social initiatives of the President aimed at improvement of the life of Kazakhstan people," Honorary Chairman of the National Cultural Center of the Uighur Akhmetzhan Shardinov said.