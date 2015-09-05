EN
    15:48, 05 September 2015 | GMT +6

    New political party established in Kazakhstan

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM A new public movement - Peopleэs Patriotic Party Auyl - has been established in Kazakhstan as two political parties - Kazakhstan Patriots' Party and Auyl People's Patriotic Party - announced merging.

    The decision on merging was taken following the extraordinary congress of the above mentioned parties on Saturday, September 5 in Astana. As Chairman of the newly established party Ali Bektayev said, unification of the two parties will give a fresh impulse to their work. "This decision will let us solve problems of our followers, represent and effectively protect interests of ordinary Kazakhstanis at all levels of governance," an official statement reads. The delegates of the congress elected Ali Bektayev Chairman of Auyl PPP. Ex-Chairman of the Patriots' Party Tolymbek Gabdilashimov was elected deputy chairman of the new party. Restated charter and programme of Auyl PPP were adopted at the congress too.

