ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Nurzhan Katayev has been named as the new President of FC Ordabasy, Kazinform has learnt from SPORTINFORM.

Former President Bakhtiyar Baiseitov will serve as Financial Director of the club.



Born in 1983, Mr. Katayev happens to be the world champion in freestyle wrestling.



In his latest appointment he worked as the head of sports and physical culture department of Shymkent city.