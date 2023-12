ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Aitalap Kurgambayev has been named as new president of the Kazakhstan Biathlon Federation, Sports.kz says.

Mr. Kurgambayev was elected at the session of the executive committee of the federation on Wednesday (June 17). He previously served as head of the Astana physical culture and sports department. Former president of the Kazakhstan Biathlon Federation Kairgeldy Zhanpeisov stepped down.