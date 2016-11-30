EN
    15:14, 30 November 2016 | GMT +6

    New President of Kazakhstan Biathlonists' Union elected

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Extraordinary meeting of the Kazakhstan Biathlonists' Union gathered in Astana today to elect its new president.

    Participating in the meeting were members of the Union's Executive Committee and representatives of the regional biathlon federations.

    Yermek Kizatov, Chairman of the Logistics and Transportation Committee of the Board of the National Chamber of Entrepreneurs "Atameken", was elected as the new President of the Union.

    "Winter season has already began, big sports events are ahead. That means we have little time and a lot of work to do. First of all, I would like to thank former leadership of the Union. We will set ambitious goals aimed at the development of biathlon in Kazakhstan," Kizatov said addressing the meeting.

    Attending the meeting were also Chairman of the Sports and Physical Culture Affairs Committee of the Minister of Culture and Sport of the Republic of Kazakhstan Ilsiyar Kanagatov and Executive Director of the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan Serik Kaskabassov.

