    19:46, 31 January 2020 | GMT +6

    New President of Kazakhstan Chess Federation elected

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Beibut Atamkulov was elected as the new President of the Kazakhstan Chess Federation at the extraordinary congress of the federation on Friday, Kazinform reports.

    The federation was previously helmed by Galimzhan Yessenov, the founder of the Shakhmardan Yessenov Foundation and the Almaty marathon.

    Over the past couple of years Kazakhstan played a host to numerous chess tournaments which brought together the world’s top players.

    Additionally, Kazakhstani chess players became winners and runners-up of many international tournaments across the world collecting a total of 202 medals.

    So it can safely be said that the popularity of the game is steadily growing.


