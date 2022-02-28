EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:32, 28 February 2022 | GMT +6

    New president of Kazakhstan's Football Federation elected

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today, Adilet Barmenkulov has been elected to the post of President of the Kazakhstan Football Federation by a majority vote, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «I believe that football should become a national project. We need to elaborate and create a strategic document with clear tasks. State support is of great importance,» said the newly elected President of the Kazakhstan Football Federation Adilet Barmenkulov.

    He noted that all energy and resources will be directed towards organizational and managerial solutions.



    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Football
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!