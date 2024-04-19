New President of Otandastar Foundaiton appointed

As per the order of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Daniyar Kadirov has been appointed the President of NJSC Otandastar Foundation, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the MFA press service.

Born in 1975, Daniyar Kadirov is a native of Almaty. He is a graduate of the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University.

From 1999 to 2004, he held various positions at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan.

From 2000 to 2004, he was chief of a department, then deputy director of the youth policy department at the Ministry of Education and Science of Kazakhstan.

In 2005, he was appointed the Deputy Mayor of Stepnogorsk.

In 2007, he was appointed chief of the State Cointrol and Organizational Work Sector at the President’s Executive Office.

Later, in 2013-2015, he worked for the Kazakh Embassy in Mongolia and in Turkmenistan.

From 2015 to 2019, he was Executive Director at the Association of TV and Radio Broadcasters of Kazakhstan.

In 2019-2022, he was deputy chief of the Department for Control over Appeals at the President’s Executive Office.

From 2022-2023, he was Vice Minister of Information and Social Development of Kazakhstan.

Prior to the appointment as the President of Otandastar Foundatiion, from November 2023 to March 2024, he was the Vice Minister of Culture and Information of Kazakhstan.