ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Yerbol Myrzabossynov, chairman of the Sports and Physical Culture Committee, has been elected as the President of the Qazaq kuresi Association at the meeting of its members in the Kazakh capital, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Yerbol Myrzabossynov, who holds the title of a master of sport in Qazaq kuresi (Kazakh wrestling), previously served as the Chief Secretary of the Association.