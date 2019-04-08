New presidential Advisor named in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - By the Head of State's order, Bauyrzhan Omarov has been appointed as the Advisor to the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

Bauyrzhan Omarov was born on May 1, 1962. He graduated from the Kazakh State University (Journalism), Moscow International University of Business and Information Technology (Economics), and Ryskulov Kazakh Economic University (State and Local Government). He is a holder of PhD in Philology degree.

He rose through the ranks of Departmental Manager at Zhas Alash Newspaper to Chairman of the Languages Committee of the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Omarov is a member of the Kazakhstan Writers' Union. He is a laureate of the Bulkyshev Prize of the Kazakhstan Youth Union and the Kazakhstan Union of Journalists, winner of the presidential mass media grant.