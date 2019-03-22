New Presidential Spokesman named in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Berik Kurmangali has been appointed as the Spokesman of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

"By the Head of State's Order, Berik Ualiuly Kurmangali has been appointed as Spokesman of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan," the statement says.

Aidos Ydyryssuly Ukibay was relieved of his post as Spokesman of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan due to a transfer to another appointment.