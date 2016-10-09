EN
    09:01, 09 October 2016 | GMT +6

    New press center of Kazakh Justice Ministry unveiled

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A new modernly-equipped press center was unveiled at the Ministry of Justice of the Republic of Kazakhstan on Saturday, Kazinform has learnt from the ministry's press service.

    Minister of Justice Marat Beketayev personally opened the press center and introduced official spokesperson of the press center - former KTK TV Channel journalist - Olzhas Ramazanov.

    At the unveiling ceremony, Minister Beketayev said that the new press center will cover the work of the inter-departmental commission on legislative drafting activities and serve as a venue for press conferences and briefings for journalists.

    Recall that earlier Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev instructed to make the work of the commission more transparent and to raise public awareness on its activities.

