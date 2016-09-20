EN
    08:00, 20 September 2016 | GMT +6

    New press secretary of Kazakh PM named

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Aidos Kydyrma has been named as the head of the press service and press secretary of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from Yegemen Kazakhstan newspaper.

    Born in 1976 in Almaty region, Mr. Kydyrma is a graduate of the Ankara University, Turkey. He is the recipient of the Presidential Prize in the sphere of mass media (2008) and holder of the Kurmet Order (2013).

    Prior to the appointment Aidos Kydyrma headed JSC Kazkontent.

