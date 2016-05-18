New press secretary of Nur Otan Party named

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Alexander Aksyutits has been appointed press secretary of the Nur Otan Party, Kazinform has learnt from the party's press service.

"Dear friends, I'm glad to inform you that from now on I will be the press secretary - head of the press service of the Nur Otan Party," Aksyutits shared the news of his appointment via Facebook.

Born in 1982 in Almaty, Alexander Aksyutits graduated from the Al Farabi Kazakh National University in 2003.

He began his professional career in journalism at Khabar Agency JSC in 2004. Aksyutits was the director of 24KZ TV Channel in from 2012-2015 and Bilim zhane Madeniet TV Channel from 2015-2016.