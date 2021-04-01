New Prime Minister appointed in Slovakia

BRATISLAVA. KAZINFORM - President Zuzana Caputova appointed members of the new Government headed by Eduard Heger (OLaNO) in the Presidential Palace on Thursday, TASR reports.

Heger replaced Igor Matovic (OLaNO), who has become the finance minister, as premier. Another change took place in the post of health minister, with Vladimir Lengvarsky (an OLaNO nominee) becoming the successor of Marek Krajci. The post of labour, social affairs and the family minister is still vacant. The distribution of ministries hasn’t changed: OLaNO has seven ministerial posts in the Government, We Are Family has three posts, the Freedom and Solidarity (SaS) three and For the People two.

Igor Matovic will also occupy a vice-premier post. The Interior Ministry will be led by Roman Mikulec, the Health Ministry by Vladimir Lengvarsky, Defence Ministry by Jaroslav Nad, Agriculture Ministry by Jan Micovsky, Environment Ministry by Jan Budaj and Culture Ministry by Natalia Milanova (all OLaNO).

The We Are Family party will control three ministries. Andrej Dolezal will remain at the helm of the Transport and Construction Ministry and Stefan Holy in a vice-premier post. The party is still considering its nomination for the post of labour, social affairs and the family minister.

Three ministries will be controlled by SaS. Branislav Groehling is returning to the Education Ministry, Ivan Korcok to the Foreign Affairs Ministry and Richard Sulik, who concurrently occupies a vice-premier post, is returning to the Economy Ministry.

The For the People party has two ministries. Maria Kolikova is returning to the justice minister post and Veronika Remisova, who concurrently holds a vice-premier post, will be the investment minister.