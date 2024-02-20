New project to help recycle 500 tons of waste in Kazakhstan

The Kazakh Science and Higher Education Ministry announced the new project which will let use the waste in the production of building materials, Kazinform News Agency reports.

The country's new project is aimed at the organization of the production of construction materials using middling products of timber manufacturing, waste products and recoverable resources. Timber manufacturing industry waste, as well as recycled polyethylene and polypropylene, will be used for the production of wood polymer composite products.

The project is expected to help recycle some 500 tons of the said waste products.