EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    17:53, 20 February 2024 | GMT +6

    New project to help recycle 500 tons of waste in Kazakhstan

    Waste
    Photo credit: pexels.com

    The Kazakh Science and Higher Education Ministry announced the new project which will let use the waste in the production of building materials, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    The country's new project is aimed at the organization of the production of construction materials using middling products of timber manufacturing, waste products and recoverable resources. Timber manufacturing industry waste, as well as recycled polyethylene and polypropylene, will be used for the production of wood polymer composite products.

    The project is expected to help recycle some 500 tons of the said waste products.

    Tags:
    Science and Research Environment Industry
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Author
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!