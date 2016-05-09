New promising gas field discovered in Turkmenistan

BAKU. KAZINFORM The industrial flow of natural gas was obtained at the first exploration well drilled by the Turkmengeology State Corporation on Giurgiu new promising field, located on the territory of Mary region, south-east of Turkmenistan, the Turkmen oil and gas ministry said May 6.

According to the test results of the first facilities, daily flow rate at the well is more than 600,000 cubic meters of natural gas, the diameter of the fitting - 20 millimeters.

The powerful industrial inflow of gas was obtained at a depth of over 4,600 meters of carbonate deposits of the Oxford upper Jurassic period, the statement said.

According to the statement, the close location of Giurgiu field to Galkynysh world-famous super-giant gas field testifies to the great prospects of the new field.

Giurgiu field even more expands gas-bearing zone of Galkynysh field. This confirms the possible extension of the gas-bearing area, predicted earlier by the method of 3D seismic survey.

Currently, other prospective areas are being tested at Giurgiu field.

According to Gaffney, Cline & Associates (UK), which audits at the Galkynysh field and the adjacent Yashlar field, these two sites have an estimated total resource reserve of 26.2 trillion cubic meters of gas, while taking into account the newly discovered Garakel field, the block's reserves rise to 27.4 trillion cubic meters.

Source: Trend