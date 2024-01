ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A new promo video for the upcoming Gennady Golovkin vs. Caleno Alvarez fight has hit the web, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

The promo video "Gennady Golovkin - Saul Alvarez: dream fight" was released by FightSpace Youtube channel.



As a reminder, Golovkin vs. Alvarez showdown is scheduled to be held at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on September 16.